19th August 2020

Day 147 of semi lock down.



How lucky were we with the weather yesterday when we went to London? Today has been heavy rain all day with only brief respite. This is also probably why I totally forgot to take a photo!



In the morning I tried unsuccessfully to dodge showers when I visited Francesca at the Landmark Centre. My visit was two-fold - first to collect the spare framed Teddington montage that I have sold so I can deliver it later the week and secondly to see which Christmas cards Francesca wants to see in the shop this year. I achieved both and caught up on news and have an order for 70 cards for starters.



I also tackled Thames Water by calling them to enquire why our water bill is some £100-200 more than some of our neighbours. The woman I spoke to was not very helpful and really could not understand my logic. I have drafted a letter to send next week!



In the afternoon we both did not feel like braving the rain forty reason so I had another bask assorting accommodation for our ‘virtual’ trip to Portugal. It is not as straight forward as other places we have been to as the little villages are so remote and most definitely NOT on the tourist trail. However by the end of the afternoon I have found accommodation for all four of our stops and a choice in two locations. I am also looking at a Pousada - which are to Portugal what Paradors are to Spain. There is a lovely one in Estemoz and with the sought after parking we always look for.



