28th September 2020

Day 187 of semi lock down.



We had a clear plan for the day today and after breakfast - again very nice but strange in face masks, we headed to the Treak Cliff mine. There was a slight detour at first as apparently there are 2-3 Treak Cliff mines and we were not at the one we had planned to visit. Eventually we drove to the right one and parked up at the bottom of the hill.



The man who was in the shop and selling tickets was really nice and on his advice we downloaded an app to listen to as we walked around as due to Covid restrictions there was nobody to do the tour. Thus suited us perfectly as we could walk around at our own pace, taking photos and exploring. The mine is fascinating and what it being mined is a stone called Blue John that is only found in these few mines in the entire of the world. This is a montage of the mineral and features we saw on our underground trip. On our return to the surface we had another good chat with the man and Colin bought me a lovely pair of Blue Jone earrings as a memento and they will go perfectly with my tops and shirt. I can see them becoming another favourite pair.



Getting peckish afterwards we drove back to Bakewell to try the legendary Bakewell tart from the legendary shop! It was a surprise to find all parking filled until we realised that it was in fact Market day so we drove a little out of town to park near the livestock market. We finally got our Bakewell tart - very nice too.



Back to our hotel room for a rest and to recover before heading out, We had popped into a nearby pub and made a booking for 7.30pm as although the food is nice where we are staying, it it a bit of small menu to keep us interested for a third night. We could walk there in about 10 minutes although it was very dark along a country road so we used our head torches. In the event the pub was excellent, we had a cosy seat and the food was so good. There was a family from Oxfordshire on another table (all well distanced) and it was a real pleasure to have a chance to talk to other people after dinner. The local beer was very good as well and after another dark walk back we slept very well!

