10th March 2022

1 year, 336 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



After a number of days photographing I needed to catch up with paperwork. The worse news of the day is that my 4TB hard drive seems to have failed. I have tried two different power supplies and my last hope is a new one I’ve ordered online. If this fails I need to but another and hope that the back up individual drives are all still working so that I can reinstall all the data.



I completed my application for this years photo club exhibition will be the first for over 2-years so I am looking forward to displaying my three montages.



Photos club this evening and the judge was very good and although I was on lock up duty, in the event the choir were having a ‘soiree’ so I could just drop off the keys!



This is my desk - I do not have a clear desk policy!

