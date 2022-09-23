23rd September 2022

Besides the steak restaurant we also wanted to return to San Sebastian, only thirty minutes away on the train to try some traditional pintxos. The station was literally a three minute walk from our hotel and it was easy to buy tickets although a little more challenging to work out the train times.



Eventually we arrived just after 11am and walked down into the old town and the famous La Concha beach - beautifully sandy beach in the shape of a shell. Colin was determined to have a paddle although he was wavering as we walked onto the sand but in the event we both had a paddle which was really nice.



As we walked towards the old town we noticed a location television crew filming a programme for Spanish National television - with some careful manoeuvring we managed to all (I included Gulliver) get on the TV program - shame we’ll never get to see it though.



There were a lot of tourists in the main town and queuing at the well known pintxos bars but we continued walking and stopped at two filled with locals only and some great fish and chorizo pintxos, achieving our goal of our visit.

We remembered some of the places we had visited back in May 2018 but as we are flagging a little, we walked back to the train station and caught a considerably more crowded train back to Tolesa in time to crash out in our room and have a cup of tea.



We ate at the hotel restaurant again which was good but not quite as efficient as the night.

