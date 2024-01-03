Previous
Next
3rd January 2024 by emmadurnford
3 / 365

3rd January 2024

The weather was intermittent between bright sunshine and sudden rain. We bit the bullet and decided to risk a shower and walked to Newlyn along the front. I really like Newlyn and find all the trawlers fascinating. The shower was a Herring gull - one of many - spying down on us from above the fishermen’s buildings.

Later in the day I managed to put together a bread and butter pudding to help out Muj with a dessert. Chris’s girlfriend had presented us with a Panettone at Christmas but we are not actually that keen on them. However, when made into a bread and butter pudding they become pretty delicious. I used goats milk as I an is allergic to dairy but although it can taste strong on its own, it tasted very nice in a pudding.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise