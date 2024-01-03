3rd January 2024

The weather was intermittent between bright sunshine and sudden rain. We bit the bullet and decided to risk a shower and walked to Newlyn along the front. I really like Newlyn and find all the trawlers fascinating. The shower was a Herring gull - one of many - spying down on us from above the fishermen’s buildings.



Later in the day I managed to put together a bread and butter pudding to help out Muj with a dessert. Chris’s girlfriend had presented us with a Panettone at Christmas but we are not actually that keen on them. However, when made into a bread and butter pudding they become pretty delicious. I used goats milk as I an is allergic to dairy but although it can taste strong on its own, it tasted very nice in a pudding.

