Previous
Next
2nd January 2024 by emmadurnford
2 / 365

2nd January 2024

After a quick shop in Lidl, later in the day Mum, Colin and I walked into town for a few things and then took the long route back along the prom. It was nearly high tide and the waves were crashing over the prom.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise