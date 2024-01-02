Sign up
2 / 365
2nd January 2024
After a quick shop in Lidl, later in the day Mum, Colin and I walked into town for a few things and then took the long route back along the prom. It was nearly high tide and the waves were crashing over the prom.
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
sunset
winter
waves
crashing
seagull
high
tide
cornwall
promenade
penzance
