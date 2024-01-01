1st January 2024

Happy New Year!



A few months ago Mum asked if she should book tickets for a New Years Day swim in the Jubilee Lido… I wasn’t enthusiastic but agreed as both my sisters are very hardy and I didn’t want to look like the wimpy one! I had hoped that the weather might be too bad and the pool would have to close but unfortunately it was open despite the fact it was chilly and windy. Mum and I got changed before we left home and I noticed that Ian and Colin were trailing behind!



We got changed and I slowly walked to the edge. It was as cold as it looked and I did notice the there were not actually many people in the pool but Mum got straight in and swam off. It took me quite some time to firstly get in and then actually put my shoulders under!! I was worried I’d have a ‘cardiac event’ but actually I did manage to swim just a little… mainly back to the edge where I had got in.



The hot chocolate afterwards never tasted so good despite the rather long wait and poor Ian was definitely looking rather poorly even though he hadn’t been in.



We headed home and the warm shower felt great. That was pretty much our exercise for the day as the rain set in later in the day so we stayed in.

