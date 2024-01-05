Previous
5th January 2024 by emmadurnford
Straight back into the swing of things and I had to drop off a print to a customer who bought not one, not two but three montage prints of Strawberry Hill! Then onto Lidls to stock up on basics before a very quick unpack and then over to the doctors for the results of some tests and blood pressure monitoring. Unfortunately my blood pressure is a bit high - I’m in the amber zone so at risk of hypertension. We agreed that I wouldn’t go onto tablets right now but we’ll give it another six months and I’ll try and kick off some weight and increase my exercise. This may be difficult.
