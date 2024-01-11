Previous
11th January 2024 by emmadurnford
11th January 2024

Today I made up the hundred cards required by Waterstones in Teddington and also the invoice to Christmas cards sold at the Landmark last year.

My photo club was on Zoom last night and it was a good session. Whilst I was watching I started to experiment with the Snapseed app on my phone and this was the result.

Emma Durnford

