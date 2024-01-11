Sign up
4 / 365
11th January 2024
Today I made up the hundred cards required by Waterstones in Teddington and also the invoice to Christmas cards sold at the Landmark last year.
My photo club was on Zoom last night and it was a good session. Whilst I was watching I started to experiment with the Snapseed app on my phone and this was the result.
