12th January 2024 by emmadurnford
12th January 2024

Today I continued tweaking the business card design for my photo club which took some time. I also managed to find a way to amend the QR link without changing the code itself.

A little after in the morning I dropped the invoice into the Landmark centre and caught up with Debbie on the front desk. The good news of the day is that the manager who is based at Head Office has approved my proposed delivery so I can go ahead and make up the cards to elver next week when he will sign-off my delivery.

In the afternoon as the temperature has started to drop, I headed out to deliver the greeting cards to Waterstones in Teddington and the entire spinner looks so much better. Todays shoot was taken as I returned from Waterstones - Bruin in his winter outfit.
Emma Durnford

