19th April 2024 by emmadurnford
109 / 365

19th April 2024

Back o the Landmark barely twelve hours since I was last there. I had volunteer for the shop duty as I take this first morning to check that everything is in place for the rest of the show. I actually had a lot of sales to officially enter in our spreadsheet as members including myself had bought items the day before but I refuse to open the shop a day early! I got a great book about bears that I had watched a talk about a couple of years ago. It retailed for between £40-50 but I got it for £5!

I caught up with a number of emails before handing over to the next volunteer at lunchtime. This is my print stand in a prime position in our shop area.
Emma Durnford

