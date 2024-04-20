20th April 2024

Back into the Landmark again, third day running but this morning it was to attend a work shop on smart phone apps. run by friends Amanda and Jocelyn. However when I arrived there were problems with one of the digital payment devices. I took one into the course with me but when I had finished the course and hour and a half later - very good - it was mayhem outside.



The other machine had also stopped working and it was clear that the problem was central. Luckily Colin who works at the Landmark stepped in to rescue the situation by loaning a gadget which I was more than grateful for. I rushed home with both the devices and spent just over an hour solidly online on the company chatline to resolve the issue. Apparently it all stemmed front the fact that I had bought another device which (unknown to me) needed to be set up with the same information that I had set up the account with. As I had not submitted that information both were in effect frozen. I was so angry and frustrated and stressed. I rushed back with the gadgets which then luckily worked for the rest of the day.



It was an awful day. This photo was testing out a new long exposure app but it actually looks like my mind felt!

