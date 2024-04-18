18th April 2024

What a day. I arrived just after 9.00am at the Landmark Arts Centre to set up the exhibition to make it easier for members to put up their panels quickly. There was a mammoth amount of work but somehow, unlike this year the exhibition was all up by 4.00pm and the shop and entrance desk ready. I thought I was doing well as I quickly made up some replacement paperwork at home but then I received a call from the Florist about the bouquet that I had ordered for the Mayor but had totally forgotten to collect! i managed in 50 minutes to redo some paperwork, go back out and collect the bouquet and get changed!



I returned to the Landmark a little early in time to see a small group of elderly people waiting to go in, I persuaded the volunteer on the front desk to let us all in and then it was straight into PV mode. It went very well although the bar which is now being run solely by the Landmark was selling wine starting at £6.5 and rising to £7.75 a glass!! The Mayors opening speech was vey good… mainly because it was the one I had written a few days ago word for word! As usual I did not win anything in the raffle but it was a good event and we managed to get everyone out before 9.00pm. I’m shattered.

