17th April 2024

All of a sudden it’s the day before the exhibition needs to be hung and the Private View in the evening.



Despite me hoping I would have a few days free this week after working all the weekend, actually I have been working pretty solidly for the past three days.



This is a view after a day of April showers at the end of a storm. It is difficult to see but there is a remain of a rainbow in the distanced, hopefully brining luck to our exhibition.

