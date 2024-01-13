Previous
13th January 2024
13th January 2024

I was very glad to have to make up over a hundred cards for the Richmond branch of Waterstones as I wasn’t sure if I was still welcomed in their store (no fault of my own).

Todays image is of the flowers that Colin got me a few days ago with some post processing using the Snapped app that I’ve never used before!
Emma Durnford

