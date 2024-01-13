Sign up
6 / 365
13th January 2024
I was very glad to have to make up over a hundred cards for the Richmond branch of Waterstones as I wasn’t sure if I was still welcomed in their store (no fault of my own).
Todays image is of the flowers that Colin got me a few days ago with some post processing using the Snapped app that I’ve never used before!
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
0
0
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
3995
photos
17
followers
15
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Album
2024 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th January 2024 8:29pm
Tags
blooms
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
bouquet
,
app
,
alstroemeria
