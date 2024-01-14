Previous
14th January 2024 by emmadurnford
7 / 365

14th January 2024

Up a reasonable time this morning as we both need a walk for some exercise and more specifically I wanted to try and see the flock of Waxwings that I have been seeing photos of on Facebook.

It was sunny but chilly and there was a great variety of birds including a great spotted woodpecker. I headed for the last place the birds had been seen but to be honest it was the crowd of photographers in combat greens and very long lenses that was a bit of a giveaway as to the birds whereabouts. I was lucky to see the flock (around 25-30) although it was a bit frustrating that they kept to the very tops of the trees eating mistletoe berries.

The temperature started dropping as we walked back towards the Pheasantry and it’s forecast for quite a cold snap over the coming week. We made it over our 10,000 footsteps which is good.
Emma Durnford

Felicity Macdonald-Smith
They are so pretty! Saw a flock some years ago near my flat (Cambridge) but none recently.
January 26th, 2024  
Emma Durnford ace
@felicityms I have only seen them once before about 15 years ago! Apparently the flock is still there (I saw some photos from this morning on Facebook). I need one of those massive long lenses!
January 26th, 2024  
