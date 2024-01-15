15th January 2024

My main task of the day was preparing for a meeting in the afternoon. I had arranged this before Christmas at a gallery and shop in Twickenham that supports adults with learning difficulties. I photographed for the charity a few years ago and I was encouraged by a fellow artist at Orleans House back in December to contact them.



My meeting was at three but actually I arrived a little earlier and stayed for nearly an hour. The end result is that the chap I saw wants one of every one of my twelve montage prints and a selection of my greeting cards. He’s also very keen on a calendar so I may need to start thinking about getting one together over the next few months.



It’s really nice to hear positive things about my work. We walked back from Twickenham although I didn’t get up to 10,000. I feel bit better for a bit of exercise over the past couple of days.

