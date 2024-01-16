16th January 2024

It’s been nearly a year so definitely time for a full head of tints over at Steph’s. This takes a while - probably my longest high maintenance procedure! As Steph is keeping an eye on the boiler thermostat, her two Yorkies - Chester and Kevin have their winter jumpers on. Kevin worked out that is is warmer to sit on my lap and once fully toasty decided to brave the cooler climes of the kitchen and wind up his older brother!



A couple of hours later, suitably de-aged, I headed back home via Squires where I discovered my cards have not been replaced and there are now empty gaps - this will generate an email to the company suggesting I am restocked there. A brief stop and Lidls and then home to prepare for my evening Zoom meeting about this years photo club exhibition.



Although I didn’t quite manage to keep it to just 2 hours, we only went over by twenty minutes and it was very constructive.

