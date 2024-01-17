17th January 2024

This morning I started to write up the notes from last nights meeting - trying not to take 2 months this time.



A little later we were going to take the train to Raynes Park to celebrate Izzy’s 23rd birthday today. However, yet again the trains were cancelled, this time down to a faulty third electric line at Vauxhall. As it took me nearly an hour and a half on three separate buses the last time this happened, we took the car and parked in the Waitrose car park which was a lot more civilised.



Lime and Thyme is a lovely place in Raynes Park and they know Izzy there. The food was very good and it was so nice to spend time together with friends and celebrate with Izzy who I remember seeing when she was just 2 days old at St George’s hospital when born over 3 months premature. It is quite amazing to sit watching her almost 23 years later enjoying her lunch and loving her sister so much. It was glass smashingly good (someone did get a little overtired by the end).

