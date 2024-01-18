18th January 2024

Another cold morning but nice and sunny. We had to vote for a new councillor for Teddington as sadly Martin Elengorn passed away a couple of months ago. We ‘cast’ our votes in the library as usual. Then a rather fruitless experience in the local printers which was quite disheartening as I like to use local companies.



After lunch I had an entire schedule of jobs… over to Richmond to restock greeting cards and pick up Christmas cards - however, they couldn’t find two lines taken off stand before Christmas. Then to the Museum to drop off an invoice and collect unsold Christmas cards but Vicky had popped out so I couldn’t pick up cards. Then I picked up some trousers but the shop assistant couldn’t find them for ages.



We then had to drive to Brentford as I had ordered three pieces of perspex for some frames which have scratched perspex. The traffic was awful and we moved from traffic jam to traffic jam and all in all we were out for over three hours.



Finally back home briefly to do the bins, have dinner and then head off again to Kew for my photos club meeting. It was a good night as the photographer Viveco Koh was visiting for her fifth time. She is a great speaker and had some lovely images with interesting back stories. It was good to see a lot of friends there for the first time since Christmas. Minus two degrees on the way home and a heavy frost. I’m planning an early morning trip to Bushy Park tomorrow if I can get up in time!

