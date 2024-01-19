19th January 2024

Today looked like it was going to be the last frosty day and also bright sun broadcast. Last night I had got my thermal clothes ready and set my alarm for a pre-dawn rise although at this time the year that’s not actually that early!



Colin was going to come but in the event he was snoring away so I left him alone. It really was a beautiful day and I was wrapped up well in my new fleecy trousers so was quite warm. The sunrise was lovely - not as impressive as some I have seen in the park but it was simply very refreshing to be out and about as were many others, some dog walking with, some exercising and many with massive long lenses stalking the deer around the park. No sign of the Waxwings I had seen last weekend but I did see pics on FaceBook later on so they are still around.



I walked for over an hour until Colin texted and we met up near the Pheasantry and enjoyed a well earned (well for me!) bacon roll and pot of tea which was very good. By the time I got home I had walked well over ten thousand paces and felt really good.

