20th January 2024

Today the weather started to change away from the bright sun and frost to a greyer slightly warmer day.



We finally got down to planning our Germany trip.. Colin has been researching for a long time using the library books I found and had put together a complex draft itinerary including visits to Efeil National Park, the Moselle river valley, Rhine and the Black Forest. I’ll admit to not knowing anything much abut the country and it is not top of my list of places to visit but it does look fascinating and some areas very like Switzerland so it should be a good trip. Now to try and find accommodation.



Later in the afternoon we headed out on the bus to Twickenham as we met Chris and Monika in the excellent Nepalese restaurant - Panas. We had a good evening although the starter was unexpectedly particularly spicy. We finished up with complimentary drinks and I had Amaretto.

