21st January 2024

Bit of a lie in today and then we really knuckled down to try and work out an itinerary for Germany. Also framed one of my mini Teddington prints which I rather unexpectedly sold on Friday as a leaving gift for a volunteer at the Landmark Arts Centre.



This is an acorn which I am trying to germinate for Mum as she also has a special vase - it does look like it is starting to root but it is certainly taking it’s time!