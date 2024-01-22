22nd January 2024

After the hard frost and then rain it was a bright sunny day to day which was good as I drove south of Guildford to the Inn on the Lake in Godalming. Before Christmas my friend Sarah - who I have now since my Foundation art course back in 1986 - and I had marked this day to meet and catch up. We met almost exactly a year ago near Farnham and didn’t get around to another date in the year.



We know each other so well that we can just pick up where we left off. Despite a few grey hairs, she really doesn’t look much different to when we were both teenagers all this years ago. It was lovely and we both went for a healthy salad option (very proud of myself) and then ruined it by having two coffees and a mini white chocolate cheesecake for dessert. Over three hours passed so quickly and this time we are determined to meet in the summer and I may head over her way to Berkshire for some dog walking.



We drove off and I called Colin who had a nightmare train trip over to Karens and offered to pick him up. It was a bit of a nightmare journey as there is major roadworks on the A3/M25 junction. I finally got there and realised that by the time we both got home I had been driving for over 3 hours.

