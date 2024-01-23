23rd January 2024

After a spat in the morning where I tried to explain that a couple of grab shots on a phone and some measurements are not enough to enable me to plan the entire of a pubs rehanging of pictures… I drove over to Surrey.



I had worked out the best solution would be to drive to the Barley Mow pub near Tandridge and see and measure up for myself. Driving there in thick fog was not too bad but the journey back was a nightmare. I don’t know what happened but after a lane closure on the M25, a diversion up the M3, I was almost home when I hit a traffic jam. I literally moved just a few meters in over twenty minutes and more annoyingly never did find out what the problem actually was.



I was pretty tired in the evening but was able to put together an idea of what I think is needed to restock the pub when their old pictures are removed.

