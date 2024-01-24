24th January 2024

Today as far more fun than yesterday.



A warmer day after the thick frosts and minus temperatures of last week and with bright sun. I had spotted another art insulation at the painted Hall in Greenwich Naval College and had arranged to meet Sarah at Raynes Park. She spotted me and jumped on the same train. We then took the very noisy Jubilee line and then the DLR to Greenwich with a strong coffee and shared a cake when we arrived.



‘Coalessence’ by artist Paul Cocksedge, was a brilliant display and I don’t think it has been very well publicised as there were only a few other people there so great to take photographs. Basically it comprises of over 2,600 piece of glittering cola suspended from the ceiling in a spherical shape. This amount of coal is needed to power a single 200 watt lightbulb for a year. It really was stunning and a great space to hang it. We spent some time there and were about to leave for lunch when a Volunteer noticed us and asked if we’d like to go on his guided tour. Sarah said yes and I said no which was funny but we did take up Brian’s offer. I am so glad we did as it really was fascinating to learn about the painted ceiling and be shown people and symbols that we would never have noticed on our own. In the event we had in effect a private one to one (or two!) tour for nearly three quarters of an hour.



Lunch afterwards and then we head back home before the rush hour. A great day again, I’ve met both my good friends this week - both called Sarah and both have sisters called Emma!!

