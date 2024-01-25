25th January 2024

This morning we were up in good time to catch the bus into Kingston. Colin had decided to invest in a Windows laptop (couldn’t persuade him to invest in a MacBook!) and wanted my opinion. Despite not being an Apple, the Asus notebook is actually a good machine with 8Gb of RAM and a solid state hard drive with 512 Gb of ROM. He used all his accused John Lewis vouchers so it actually only cost about £160.



After this large purchase we had to have a pot of tea with a scone and cream to recover which was very nice. Afterwards I popped into the Apple store to discuss the issue I have with an operating system. I was really pleased to discover that the store can help my out for free by installing an older version of software which will save me over £50 which the local shop would have charged. singers crossed that this actually does the trick - I may try and get this done before we go travelling.



This photo is from when we came home and I spotted this perfect oldies on my two little trees which came with my from my flat back in Colliers Wood over twenty years ago. Shame I don’t actually eat olives! In the afternoon



Out to photo club in the evening for a judging night. I actually entered a couple images and discovered we had a very strict judge who’s marking didn’t relate to her comments. Despite this I did pretty well so I was pleased.

