26th January 2024

Colin was at golf this morning so I was able to get on with a myriad of things that I am trying to complete before we head to Valencia for a few days.



I booked an appointment with Apple to hopefully instal an older operating system to remedy my problems with the ‘Photos’ app. It took some explaining but hopefully it should all be sorted for free (rather than the £50 going to be charged by our local shop).



I redesigned a number of photo club forms for our exhibition and put together a quote for all the pictures and frames - fingers crossed it is accepted.



Finally, I received the business cards that I had designed along with a special QR code (which I had also put together) and thankfully they actually scan accurately. These are going to be used by members of my club to try and entice more members to our club. Here’s a few of them.

