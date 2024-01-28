Previous
28th January 2024
21 / 365

28th January 2024

Today I spent quite some time pulling together all the paperwork for the photo club exhibition and posting online. It took me nearly four hours.

This is Mum’s acorn which I’ve been germinating for her. The root has grown about a centimetre in just a week. Time to send it westward!
