21 / 365
28th January 2024
Today I spent quite some time pulling together all the paperwork for the photo club exhibition and posting online. It took me nearly four hours.
This is Mum’s acorn which I’ve been germinating for her. The root has grown about a centimetre in just a week. Time to send it westward!
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
4004
photos
17
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th January 2024 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oak
,
acorn
,
germinating
