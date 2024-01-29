29th January 2024

After all my MacBook problems after installing an OSX update, I had an appointment at the Apple store for a software retro-install. The problem of incompatibility with the ‘Photos’ app has affected literally thousands of users but has not been fixed for well over a year. I had found that a local computer shop could have done this but I would have been charged over fifty pounds so quite useful to have Apple do it for free even though it was basically because of their own rubbish update!



In the event, it only took just over half an hour and I hadn’t even got a cup of coffee but I did have one before going to collect it. Just as well as I had to recreate from effectively factory settings which took literally over five hours.



This is a pigeon shopping in the Bentall Centre… nothing to see here!