Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
28 / 365
30th January 2024
For most of today I worked on the flyer for the exhibition or rather the reverse of it as I am running out of time before we head to Valencia next week.
I had to nip out to Tescos in the afternoon to stock up on supplies for Hester and Brian’s return (early return) tomorrow morning - this little one was looking lonely in the entrance!
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
4010
photos
17
followers
15
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th January 2024 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
chihuahua
,
pet
,
canine
,
teddington
,
tescos
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close