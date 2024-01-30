Previous
30th January 2024
For most of today I worked on the flyer for the exhibition or rather the reverse of it as I am running out of time before we head to Valencia next week.

I had to nip out to Tescos in the afternoon to stock up on supplies for Hester and Brian’s return (early return) tomorrow morning - this little one was looking lonely in the entrance!
