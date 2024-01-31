31st January 2024

A very early start as we drove to Terminal 3 to pick up Hester and Brian after their three week trip to Australia to visit Brian’s daughter and three grandchildren. Traffic was heavy and it’s a lot more complicated than going to terminal 5. Luckily they were both ready and waiting although the SatNav took us back via the M4, M25 and M3 - it felt a long way!



Once back we had croissants and toast and lots of coffee. Its was poached eggs and avocado or smoked salmon for lunch and to keep them both from collapsing from jet lag, we went for a rather nippy and grey walk in Bushy Park. It was especially nippy for Hester and Brian who had been enjoying temperatures over 30 degrees just before they left Melbourne! I was hoping to find the Waxwings for them which are apparently still around but couldn’t find them. Instead we had to settle an egret in a tree next to a heron and a good sized herd of red deer.



The back home for an early dinner of salmon and a syrup pudding for dessert as requested by Colin. Hester and Brian did very well lasting to 9.00pm… with just a bit of snoozing and we weren’t that later in going to bed after our early start.

