1st February 2024

Hester and Brian were definitely brighter this morning after nine hours of sleep. However, with a long journey ahead of them back to the North Yorkshire Dales and having to collect Teasel and Luna the dogs on , they had to set off soon after 9.00sm.



It was great to see them both albeit briefly. Then it was onto my main task of the day which was to frame 15 prints, make up the hanging plans and order the hanging systems ready for delivery to the pub on Saturday. I had gone for cheaper frames as this job needed to be turned around quickly and they may be replaced intent future with specially shot prints. Therefore the frames were not exactly to size and it was a challenge fitting the prints. It would have been easier if they had been too small and I would be able to cut the mounts down but they were a few millimetres too big so virtually every mount had to be taped into place on the Perspex within the frame. They looked good when finished. I left the seven smallest prints until last which I hoped would be the quickest. Big panic as the frames seem to be quite a different size to the mount prints. I panicked briefly but realising that there is simply not time to order more frames, I did the next best thing and order a new set of mounts and backing from the excellent framer in Hampton Wick. He was clearly very busy when I called but can turn them around by close of play tomorrow so I can collect them first thing on Saturday morning. With some focussed fast work I should be able to remount the 7 prints, frame and wrap them.



I relaxed a little in the evening as my photo club lecture was via Zoom although I did multitask and redesign the flyer!

