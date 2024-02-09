9th February 2024

Our last full day in Valencia and unfortunately rain was forecast although in the event it was only a few light showers that we pretty much managed to avoid. We decided to return to the amazing Central Market to pick up a few things like sultanas for Colin and then we waked to the Cathedral but decided not to go in… or rather Colin decided it wasn’t worth it!



Colin had soppy a place for lunch a few days earlier and despite not knowing where he was thinking of, I magi to end the same route we had walked and we had lunch in a lovely place called Clann. It looked like an Irish bar and indeed a large group of Irish ladies obviously had made a reservation previously. However it was a great tapas place. I had a good wheat beer to accompany some little scallops which apparently are a speciality.



Fully refreshed we made out way to La Llonja - the silk market which has an amazing hall and even more impressive gargoyles all around the building. Then back to the Ceramics museum which we had stumbled across on our first day and which I had first photographed back in 2006. This time I spent some time photographing on the facade which really is impressive.



Finally back to the apartment to pack as we have a family early start before our final meal at the lovely little bar less than two minutes walk from our apartment. Our usual table and our usual waiter and after the disaster of the steak restaurant I decided to give it one last go and was very pleased. Cooked blue, maybe a little chewy but a great flavour.. We had planned to go back to the pancake place we ha found after the fated meal but in the event, despite us refusing coffees and a dessert, our lovely waiter brought us a large slice of the house orange cake and two dry sherries. Not only were we far too full for pancakes, I also had to drink both the sherries as they give Colin a headache - that was a shame!



We still had to walk around a bit to work off some of the meal but it was a great way to end the meal and to ensure that our days footsteps still breached the ten thousand target just over at 10,109!



Grand total of footsteps over these past five days - 68,658 (a daily average of nearly 14,000).



