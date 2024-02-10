10th February 2024



It wasn’t too early a start to travel home and certainly a lot later than our trip out. It was a quick clean of the apartment and then back down in there slightly dodgy lift and a short walk to the Metro station. The sun was coming up onto the buildings and I have a feeling this could be the last time for a while to see such beautiful sunshine.



It was an easy journey to the station basically reversing our arrival journey although there was a brief moment of panic when I realised I had got the wrong Metro tickets. However the ticket inspector at the gates was very helpful with my mangled apology in Spanish and soon got us through.



The flight was on time and we actually boarded early which meant we had to carry our coffee and snacks in with us. I managed my usual trick of getting on the plane as soon as possible despite the boarding group on my pass but I needn’t have worried as the plane was barely half full. Gulliver got to have his own seat between us and U have a strong suspicion that Colin had had a word with the cabin crew as halfway into our journey, two glasses of champagne appeared. Apparently there had been spare glasses from business class but I’m not convinced!! Very nice it was too.



Then we arrived back to Heathrow, met the rather sullen taxi driver and back home. Our visit to the sun and delicious food of Spain now a memory.

