13th February 2023

A break from the computer today as we head up town for a visit to the City Police stables. Colin had invited the woman we know from the Skoda dealership who has her own horse and is obsessed with anything equine! All was going well until we got to the station and discovered that most trains were either cancelled or delayed due to a faulty rail. This delayed out journey and we also discovered that we (or rather Colin!) did not have a contact number for Linda. Luckily she used her initiative and messaged me on WhatsApp so we could warn her of our delay. We arrived in plenty of time for the visit although not in time for our planned sit down with a coffee first.



By a twist of fate, Helen - the person showing us around is actually my friend Sarah’s husbands niece! It was a fascination tour and we got to see a lot of horses and even the stables cat which is always named after a past Commissioner so this one was called Cressida. The horses are incredibly well looked after and well trained. We got to see their riot unfits and stroked lots of them including one massive one called Andrew and another extremely elegant jet black one called Elizabeth which had been a gift from the Canadians to Her Majesty a few years earlier and in turn had been gifted to the police. She stood out as looking more like a pedigree race horse. After a couple hours with the horses, we finally gave Helen a break as we head back to London Bridge and enjoyed a coffee and biscuit there before making our own way home.



It was Shrove Tuesday so Colin had already prepared his award winning batter using Delia’s recipe yesterday so after a bit of salmon, we had 4-5 pancakes each and were stuffed - they were a delicious end to the day.

