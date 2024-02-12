Previous
12th February 2024 by emmadurnford
12th February 2024

Back to work today and first thing in the morning I had a meeting to drop off selected prints and cards to the People Hive in Twickenham. Fingers crossed that they sell well.

In the afternoon I had a dental check up which I was not looking forward to. I always feel like the dentist is preaching and I know she’s not that impressed as I am an NHS patient and therefore they don’t make much money out of me. She is concerned about something that has been there for over two years and so I now have to use a special high fluoride toothpaste until I see her again in six months.

An online Committee meeting in the evening - it really is back to reality with a bump after last week.

