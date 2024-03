7th March 2024

This bring we caught the bus into Kingston so Colin could get Chris’s birthday presents. I hadn’t seen this street art in the town before.



In the evening it was my photo club AGM. I had to sit at the front as I am on the Committee. Surprisingly it seemed to go quite well even with the news that in this coming year we will no longer have a President or aVice President! Wendy bought nice cakes which was good.