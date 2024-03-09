Previous
9th March 2024
63 / 365

9th March 2024

I finished off decorating my lemon cake this morning ready to take over to Chris’s house to welcome Monika who moved in last week.

In the afternoon we heard over there and it’s looking like Monika is starting to make her mark on the place. This is Branston in his longer wooly winter coat - rather a lamb as I like to call him!
