10th March 2024

It rained pretty continuously today - the answer? Book a trip abroad! After a couple of weeks deliberation and a number of years trying to find the right time of year to go, we (or rather I) booked flights to Budapest, returning from Vienna and I also booked the apartment in Budapest. Still deliberating on where to stay in Vienna.



The rest of the day was spent trying to ensure that my MacBook and iMac are in sync by uploading new documents onto the MacBook. It’s a bit stressful.



It is also the last day of this weeks 52 week challenge and the theme this week was symmetry. I was rather stumped until I remembers the ‘Laboscope’ app which creates kaleidoscope images and using the bunch of daffodils that Colin gave me a week ago, this is the result!

