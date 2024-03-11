Previous
11th March 2024 by emmadurnford
11th March 2024

It rained most of today with torrential downpours. Perfect opportunity to work on Club paperwork for the exhibition which is basically what I seem to be doing most days. On a nature point, Colin discovered a beautiful Peacock butterfly which had obviously been hibernating between some flower pots. I used an old shoebox which had been due for the recycling to create a state of the art butterfly hibernation home complete with a little shelf and a slot so it can come out when it has formally finished it’s hibernation!

This is a bad photo of a robin which we don’t get that often in the garden, singing away in the rain.
Emma Durnford

