11th March 2024

It rained most of today with torrential downpours. Perfect opportunity to work on Club paperwork for the exhibition which is basically what I seem to be doing most days. On a nature point, Colin discovered a beautiful Peacock butterfly which had obviously been hibernating between some flower pots. I used an old shoebox which had been due for the recycling to create a state of the art butterfly hibernation home complete with a little shelf and a slot so it can come out when it has formally finished it’s hibernation!



This is a bad photo of a robin which we don’t get that often in the garden, singing away in the rain.

