15th March 2024

It’s Chris’s birthday today and he had an early start with an Uber around 4.00am to get to St Pancras as he is going to Amsterdam with Monika to celebrate.



Back to work and as suspected, I had not had any contact from Waterstones. I bit the bullet and telephoned just after 9.00am. Amazingly I got to speak to the ‘non identifying’ bookseller that I’ve had the issues with and despite her not seeming to accept I have sent four emails over three weeks, she agreed to my delivery. I worked fast and made up the additional forty cards and delivered them all in the afternoon. I also finally got an email from the proper manager who apologised for his lack of reply, agreed the delivery (although I had already been in) but more importantly, agreed my proposal of method of delivery in the future - phew.



Back home for more exhibition work and also to prepare another delivery of stock for the People Hive as they have already sold four out of the original twelve prints I delivered and a number of greeting cards.



Lastly, a walk around the block where I spotted this beautiful cherry blossom. I feel a bit more positive now about Richmond.

