5th April 2024

After the usual issue with delayed and cancelled trains, I met Sarah at Raynes Park and then we took the same train up to Waterloo. I’m making the most if Sarah still living close before she moves down to Dorset next month. I’ll really miss her although obviously we’ll keeping regular touch and meet up. It just won’t be quite as easy.



We headed to Liverpool Street as we had tickets to visit Denis Severs house which I’ll admit to never having heard of until Sarah mentioned it. We had to wait outside until collected and guided into a fascinating 4 story high Georgian house which the American Denis Severs had bought in the later 1970’s and proceeded to recreate as if a fictitious Georgian family was still living there. No electricity, no light, just lit candles everywhere. It was truest fascinating and crammed full of items. Very difficult to describe and no photos allowed!



Afterwards we found a nice Greek restaurant with a great meal deal in Spitalfields Market for lunch and it was during lunch that Sarah finally got the text message and phone call to confirm that her house had gone to exchange. I am very pleased for her as it has been almost a year to get to this stage but equally rather sad.



We thought we’d better head back at this stage so she could celebrate with Paddy.

