4th April 2024

Two weeks today and our exhibition will be in the process of being put up with our Private View in the evening. I spent the morning putting up the laminated posters around Teddington and carefully marking the lampposts so that I know where to take esteem down from when it is all over (cannot get to that point too soon to be honest). It started raining but luckily not so hard as last year and in the vent it only took just over an hour which is quicker than I expected. Evidence of poster hanging attached!



I finished printing out all the hanging plans and other associated paperwork to deliver to the ‘hanging team’ this evening who will use it to plan the layout of the exhibition on Saturday when thankfully I will be travelling to Swindon! After a lot of reminders and cajoling we now have 49 panels form members which is a good number.



It was a very early dinner as I had to unlock this evening at photo club, bring the milk and deliver paperwork. A good lecture so it was worth the effort.

