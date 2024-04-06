6th April 2024

Luckily I steered well clear of being involved in the meeting in the morning at Wendy’s house to plan the layout of the Landmark with all the information and layouts that I had printed out earlier in the week. We drove to Swindon for our mini break away specifically to see a Northern Soul concert on at the Wyvern Theatre. It is true that Swindon is the winner for most roundabouts in a town as we seemed to circuit most of the whistle driving to the Steam Museum.



Colin’s choice and it really was fascinating. I had no idea of exactly how big the Great Western Railway and the workshops where the trains were actually cast and built were. The museum was well laid out and got bigger and bigger as we progressed around.



Afterwards we drove to the Premier Inn I had booked for the night to drop off our bags and have a cup of tea before driving early into the town centre to the car park next to the concert hall that I had got the GPS for before leaving. I thought I had done the roundabouts in Swindon until I came across the ‘Magic Roundabout’ - it’s actually name. It is I since discover the fourth most complicated junction in the UK composing of 5 mini-roundabouts circling another roundabout with limited road markings. I had absolute concentration and managed not to hit anything/anyone but vowed at the moment that we would be taking a different route back at the end of the evening.



Parking was lucky as just one space appeared as we were driving around. We dined in Nando’s and discovered that Swindon is definitely NOT somewhere we would consider to live n the future if we move.



The concert was amazing, the venue very comfortable with good seats, a great view and everything considerably cheaper than in London. I was not sure what to expect but what we got was over two hours of brilliant music with a seven piece live band and four vocalists who were equally excellent. It was totally worth the effort to see them and I’ m researching more local concerts for late run the year.

