7th April 2024

A leisurely get up after the excitement of last night and then a very good breakfast - cooked and continental, eat as much as you can at a restaurant next door to the Premier Inn.



The forecast had been for warm weather but obviously the weather had not listened to the forecast as it was actually very windy and quite nippy. We packed up the car and headed for a day at the Slimbridge Wetlands Centre which I remember visiting many years ago when I lived at home.



We got in free with our Boundless cards saving well over thirty pounds between us. It was very interesting and I got to see avocets for the first time in years from a hide overlooking the South lake whilst I gave Colin a crash course in using my old DLSR camera before we heard to Germany in May. We managed the whole day with just a piece of cake and a flapjack between us. Then an uneventful journey home on the castle altered M4, passing junction 12 where I used to come off to visit Mum and Dad in my old home in Tilehurst.

