Previous
Next
8th April 2024 by emmadurnford
98 / 365

8th April 2024

A grey and intermittently wet day captured with the telephone cable and stormy sky. Exhibition work again - if I was getting paid for all of this I would be very well off now.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise