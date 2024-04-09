9th April 2024

Colin had organised another day of visiting police horses and this time as well as Lynda from the Skoda showroom, we had Karen and Charley as well. Although we expected it to be warm it was pretty chilly so I was glad of my last minute grabbing of my fleece.



Unusually everyone arrived in good time, so good that we managed a cup of coffee first. The morning was a lot more than we expected with a tour of all the horses in the stables and there were a lot, followed by watching in on their training and culminating in watching the riders and gorses training with the use of smoke and flares. The horses are massive but friendly and very appreciative of all the polos, apples and carrots we had brought. We looked at the little museum and finished up with one of the few women Master Sadlers who is dedicated to the Met Police Mounted branch - her work is beautiful. We finished up by meeting the stables cat - Lord Benny - who is a beautiful Bengal cat, a variety that I have not seen before and very friendly (and spoilt).



An unusual and interesting day with a very nice lunch at Imber Court. It was then back home to try and warm up!

