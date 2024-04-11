Previous
11th April 2024 by emmadurnford
11th April 2024

Colin had the first stage of more dental work today so I got to sit in Marble Hill car park for an hour or so which was actually quite pleasant. Afterwards I collected him and then drove to Richmond to drop off cards to the Museum. It was a warm day and we managed to park right by the river.

Back home before an early dinner and then my last photo club meeting before the exhibition next week. It was a good lecture but I was inundated with questions and there are still a number of things that we don’t know how they will work. Never mind.
