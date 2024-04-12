12th April 2024

Happy 21st Anniversary to us!



A day off from paperwork and spreadsheets today as we took the train (well tried to as many were cancelled or delayed) up to town and then to Liverpool Street again which is twice in a week for me as I was there last week with Sarah. We had a voucher that Chris and his girlfriend had given us and had booked a 3-course lunch with cocktails at Cinnamon Kitchen - a modern Indian restaurant in a converted warehouse near the station. Sometimes that sort of voucher can be a bit of a wet down but this time the meal was excellent as was my Cinnamon Bellini - the house special.



After lunch we had planned to visit some of the addresses that we had for Colin’s long lost maternal Grandmother up in Tufnell Park. -an area of London that neither of us has visited before. It was a bit of a trek by various tubes but we made it. The area seems nice - North London, some interesting shops and seems quite safe. We discovered her addresses and I took some photos and whilst doing so we spotted a family of three urban fox cubs just playing on the lawn with no fear at all about us being there.



On to the final address which was quite a walk as there was a rail line cutting across the streets so we had to retrace out steps backwards. We found the address although it was difficult to tell which block of the 1930’s building she would have lived in. By this stage we were pretty tired and out foot count for the day was close to 15,000.



We found a bus to take us all the way back to London Bridge and I’ll admit that we both snoozed during the journey until I opened my eyes again as we crossed London Bridge. Then passing by the bottom of the Shard it was the tube back to Waterloo to discover that virtually every train was cancelled or at best serenely delayed. It was a circuitous route of a further two train before we arrived back in Teddington. A very good day but tiring.

